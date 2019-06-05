Lamden (TAU) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,603.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $5,603.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00082492 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

