Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.12.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. FMR LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.