Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 831,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.93. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Balan Nair purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $249,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

