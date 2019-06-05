Lido Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in CSX Co. (CSX)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 342,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CSX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 359,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CSX by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 548,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.58.

In other news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $756,578.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

