LikeCoin Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $45.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $686.74 or 0.08812701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039253 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001705 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013735 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000581 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

