Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.84. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 3683901 shares changing hands.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

