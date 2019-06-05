London Security (LSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,500.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and last traded at GBX 2,410 ($31.49), with a volume of 185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,410 ($31.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market cap of $295.50 million and a PE ratio of 18.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. London Security’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

About London Security (LON:LSC)

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, and Luxembourg. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services. The company offers its products under the Nu-Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier, and Master brands.

