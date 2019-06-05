Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Position Reduced by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,544,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,183 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470,536 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,924,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.48.

Shares of LOW opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

