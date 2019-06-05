Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up 1.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 159.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities set a $68.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.16.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $83,796.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. 15,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,451. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/lumentum-holdings-inc-lite-shares-sold-by-paradigm-capital-management-inc-ny.html.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.