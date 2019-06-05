LYFT (LYFT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on LYFT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge began coverage on LYFT in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. LYFT has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The company had revenue of $776.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. Analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko purchased 1,650 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

