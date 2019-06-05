MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (EWX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. 56,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,351. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

