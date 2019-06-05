Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report $25.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.03 million. Marchex reported sales of $20.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $99.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.70 million to $100.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marchex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marchex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marchex by 4,041.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 117,539 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 320,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,002. Marchex has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $178.29 million, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.