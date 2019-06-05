Mariner Investment Group LLC Has $229,000 Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

Mariner Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 78.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 233,545 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter.

In other Invesco Senior Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,050,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $4,495,921.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,606,843 shares of company stock worth $11,202,293 in the last three months.

Shares of VVR remained flat at $$4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,504. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $4.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

