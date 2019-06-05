Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 23.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $49.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/mason-street-advisors-llc-has-309000-position-in-independence-realty-trust-inc-irt.html.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.