MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (MEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Mayville Engineering Company Inc

