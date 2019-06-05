McDermott International (MDR) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.63. McDermott International shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 6094865 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.44%. The company’s revenue was up 263.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDermott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,301,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in McDermott International by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,101,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 2,274,013 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDermott International by 37.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,418,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after buying an additional 2,030,705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in McDermott International by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,247,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after buying an additional 1,717,884 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in McDermott International by 17.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,862,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,816,000 after buying an additional 1,627,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

