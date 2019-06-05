Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Holdings Cut by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

NYSE:MCD opened at $199.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $201.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

