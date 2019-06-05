Medtronic (MDT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

NYSE:MDT opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

