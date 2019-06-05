Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $69.36 Million Holdings in Mylan NV (MYL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,447,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,020 shares during the quarter. Mylan accounts for approximately 3.9% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $69,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in Mylan by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Mylan by 66.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mylan by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 133,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565,560. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MYL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mylan to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mylan from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $69.36 Million Holdings in Mylan NV (MYL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/meitav-dash-investments-ltd-has-69-36-million-holdings-in-mylan-nv-myl.html.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.