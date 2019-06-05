Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Position in Momo Inc (MOMO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91,614 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Momo were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Momo by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Momo by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Momo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 81,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. Momo Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $554.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.78 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Momo’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Momo from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

