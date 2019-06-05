Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,812.33 ($23.68).

Several research firms have issued reports on MCRO. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,290 ($29.92) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Micro Focus International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 264,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,946 ($25.43), for a total value of £5,139,074.64 ($6,715,111.25).

Shares of Micro Focus International stock traded up GBX 46.60 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,905.40 ($24.90). 1,365,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,363.91 ($17.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,512.05 ($32.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a GBX 335.86 ($4.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $45.22. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

