Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Boosted by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 46,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 55,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,932. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $131.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

