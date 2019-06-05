Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) and HV Bancorp (HVBC) Head to Head Analysis

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

15.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of HV Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of HV Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and HV Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $76.12 million 2.68 $10.60 million $2.05 11.78 HV Bancorp $12.06 million 3.00 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HV Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp and HV Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 HV Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and HV Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 15.82% 7.98% 0.84% HV Bancorp 4.90% 2.19% 0.22%

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. HV Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HV Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats HV Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. It operates 38 full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in various investment securities. It serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania from its executive office, four full service bank offices, one limited service office, a loan origination office, and a loan production office. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.