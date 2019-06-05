Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.13.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

