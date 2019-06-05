Mithril Ore Market Capitalization Tops $317,487.00 (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Mithril Ore token can currently be purchased for about $24.90 or 0.00318967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mithril Ore has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $317,487.00 and $17.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00566278 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00040879 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002968 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001883 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

