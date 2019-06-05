MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 492,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455,286. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

