Molina Healthcare (MOH) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $152.56 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $154.06. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.63. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $126,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

