Moneygram International Inc (MGI) Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 977,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,653 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moneygram International were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Moneygram International by 60.5% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,945,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moneygram International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 36,059 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Moneygram International by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 580,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,925 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Moneygram International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 562,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moneygram International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 560,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Shares of Moneygram International stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Moneygram International Inc has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.43.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/moneygram-international-inc-mgi-position-raised-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.