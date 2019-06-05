Moss Bros Group (MOSB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.26), with a volume of 60925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.45 ($0.27).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of $19.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.18.

About Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casual wear, ties, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, pocket squares and handkerchiefs, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, gift shops, cummerbunds, top hats, scarves, gloves, umbrellas, and suit carriers through branded and outlet stores, and online.

