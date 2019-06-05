Myomo, Inc. (MYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to report sales of $1.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.28 million. Myomo posted sales of $630,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year sales of $5.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 million to $6.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.27 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $12.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

MYO opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

