MYR Group (MYRG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MYRG. ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on MYR Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

MYR Group stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $536.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.70.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Ronald Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $771,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerald B. Jr. Engen sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $105,068.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after buying an additional 122,525 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after buying an additional 94,156 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at $2,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 202.5% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 61,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

