Naked Brand Group (NAKD) Shares Up 16.7%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares shot up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 98,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 188,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,098 shares during the quarter. Naked Brand Group accounts for about 0.5% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned about 7.15% of Naked Brand Group worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

