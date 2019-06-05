Nantkwest Inc (NK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nantkwest’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nantkwest will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nantkwest.

NK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nantkwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nantkwest by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nantkwest by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NK opened at $1.06 on Friday. Nantkwest has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

