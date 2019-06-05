National Bank Financial Analysts Give Mullen Group (MTL) a C$16.00 Price Target

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been given a C$16.00 target price by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered Mullen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.45.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.86. 595,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,166. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$9.39 and a 52-week high of C$16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$304.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.