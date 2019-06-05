National Presto Industries (NPK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.59

Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.59 and last traded at $96.59, with a volume of 1878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $680.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.45.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.85 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 68,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

