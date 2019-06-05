Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Trading Up 8.7%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $34.06. Approximately 3,598,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 1,754,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.82.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $60,481.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,333 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $1,097,655.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,600. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $922,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 287.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 66.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 789.3% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 310,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 275,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

