Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $32.92 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $118,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,600 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

