NeosCoin (NEOS) Price Tops $0.0325 on Major Exchanges

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One NeosCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bittrex. NeosCoin has a total market cap of $141,372.00 and approximately $1,926.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NeosCoin has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NeosCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,809.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.59 or 0.04993249 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.01478259 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012479 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006773 BTC.

NeosCoin Coin Profile

NeosCoin (CRYPTO:NEOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 4,345,834 coins. The official website for NeosCoin is www.neos.sh. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin.

Buying and Selling NeosCoin

NeosCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeosCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NeosCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NeosCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NeosCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NeosCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.