New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.76 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118,505 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NCR were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $930,249.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $132,721.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,853.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 91.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-9-76-million-holdings-in-ncr-co-ncr.html.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.