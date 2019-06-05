New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 756.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 12.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.14 and a beta of 1.90. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.84 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $2,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 776,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,317,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $641,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,262.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,373 shares of company stock worth $8,408,570 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alkermes to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

