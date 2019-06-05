Nighthawk Gold (NHK) Trading 12.5% Higher

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. 500,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 292,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a market cap of $79.42 million and a PE ratio of -39.17.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 183,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,246,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,455,108.93. Insiders acquired 654,199 shares of company stock worth $237,482 over the last quarter.

About Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

