Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Loews Co. (L)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 809,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $219,449.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $242,878.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,463 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

