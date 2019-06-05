Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,712,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $928,863,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,941,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,208,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,862,000 after purchasing an additional 198,641 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,663,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,716 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,075,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,341,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $131,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BorgWarner to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.39%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/norinchukin-bank-the-raises-stake-in-borgwarner-inc-bwa.html.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.