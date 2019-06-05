Norinchukin Bank The Sells 176 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,009,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,064,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,943,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 59,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America set a $112.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In other news, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,054,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $263,610.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at $45,192,615.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,735 shares of company stock worth $7,289,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

