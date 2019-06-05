Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

QRVO stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $86.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $680.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.59 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,873,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,100.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $147,684.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,057.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,186. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/northwestern-mutual-investment-management-company-llc-trims-holdings-in-qorvo-inc-qrvo.html.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.