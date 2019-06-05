Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 49.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,571,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $213,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,891,000 after purchasing an additional 158,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 999,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,706,000 after purchasing an additional 104,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.03.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $237,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,553,058.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Compeau sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $300,045.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,078.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,968 shares of company stock worth $42,390,549. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

