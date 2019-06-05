Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $932,000 Stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (FMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 952,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 294,269 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 362,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 272,999 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,769,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 77,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd alerts:

FMO stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.3231 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-has-932000-stake-in-fiduciary-claymore-energy-infrstrctr-fnd-fmo.html.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.