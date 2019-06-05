Novavax (NVAX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 669,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 850,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $200.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director Rachel K. King bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $45,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Novavax by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,812,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 91,969 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,130 shares in the last quarter.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

