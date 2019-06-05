Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 278,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 45,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.05%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

