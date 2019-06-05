Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NTC)

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 116,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,099. Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Connecticut income taxes.

